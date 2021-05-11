John G. Sznewajs Sells 10,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

