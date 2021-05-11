John Troiano Sells 25,129 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28.

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.

ONEW stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $779.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

