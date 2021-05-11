Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 8th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

