Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,195 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $419.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

