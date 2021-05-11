Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.23 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ENB opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

