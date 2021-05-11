Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.49 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 149.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $264.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

