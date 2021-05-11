Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 153,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.