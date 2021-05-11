JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €7.60 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.86 ($10.42).

SDF stock opened at €10.62 ($12.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.74 and its 200 day moving average is €8.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

