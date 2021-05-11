JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $163.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $488.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

