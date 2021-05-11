JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,934. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galapagos by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

