JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,280 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

