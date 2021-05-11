JulSwap (JULD) Price Down 41.8% Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $52.76 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 393,214,405 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

