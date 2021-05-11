Jupiter Price Tops $0.0399 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.00686421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00243382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.09 or 0.01196276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.10 or 0.00744632 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

