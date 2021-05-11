Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

JSTTY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Just Eat has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

