Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Down 3%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

About Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

