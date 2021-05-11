Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 2,191,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,317. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

