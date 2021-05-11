KARMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,077.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $112.80 million and $5,077.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005952 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00112199 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

