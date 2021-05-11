Katalyo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

