Katalyo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.