Kattana Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.97 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $182,237.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.32 or 0.00027286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars.

