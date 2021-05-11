Kava.io Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $6.06 or 0.00010677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $425.36 million and $87.21 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.00313853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029790 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 122,724,696 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

