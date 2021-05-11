Kava Market Cap Hits $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.15 or 0.00317531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

