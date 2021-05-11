KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $451.13 or 0.00795817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.75 or 0.09257389 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

