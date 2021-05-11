Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

