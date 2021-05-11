Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.98

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and traded as low as $7.93. Keppel shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 150 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

