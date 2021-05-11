Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $85.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

