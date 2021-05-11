Kevin Ferro Buys 35,937 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Ferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Kevin Ferro purchased 6,420 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $102,078.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kevin Ferro acquired 500 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,425.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 194,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $306.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

