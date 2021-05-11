Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.42

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.42 and last traded at C$29.35, with a volume of 779111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

