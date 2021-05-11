King DAG Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,361.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. King DAG has a market cap of $35.70 million and $45,361.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

