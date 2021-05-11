Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.95 million and $41,066.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.14 or 0.00650741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00250097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.80 or 0.01145842 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

