Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KC opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

