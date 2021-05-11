Kira Network (KEX) Market Capitalization Tops $16.31 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kira Network has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $829,647.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.78 or 0.00666403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00243283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.03 or 0.01182910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00746135 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

