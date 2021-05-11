Klever (KLV) Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $335.33 million and $15.02 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.