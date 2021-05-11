Klimatas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $257.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,600.53 and approximately $257.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

