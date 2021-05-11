Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.06% from the company’s current price.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

KOD stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.95. 16,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

