Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.53

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and traded as high as $31.52. Komatsu shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 235,642 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

