Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 30,140 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.36% of FTI Consulting worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $143.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

