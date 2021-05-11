Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

