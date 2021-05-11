Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,791 shares of company stock worth $66,302,655. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

