Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $15.45 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $216.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.