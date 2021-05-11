Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,690 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average is $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

