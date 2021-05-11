Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $16.99 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132,676 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 272 shares of company stock worth $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.