Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.62% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

