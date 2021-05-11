Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.24% of Endava worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $15,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 194,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

