KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KPTSF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of KPTSF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

