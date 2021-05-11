Krones’ (KRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.88 ($96.32).

ETR KRN opened at €77.20 ($90.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.33. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

