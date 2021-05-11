Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Hits $14.83 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Kryll has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $179,797.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00810514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001892 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

