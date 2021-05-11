K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €8.80 ($10.35) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.86 ($10.42).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €10.62 ($12.49) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

