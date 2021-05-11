K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.86 ($10.42).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €10.62 ($12.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.40. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

