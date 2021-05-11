Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KHNGY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 4,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,943. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

